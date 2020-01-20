Search for missing man ends as he is found 'safe and well'

A man who went missing in the early hours of Sunday has been found "safe and well", according to police.

Officers appealed for help to find 35-year-old John Beeley, who was last seen in the Skelmersdale area at around 2am yesterday.

They said they were "increasingly concerned" for his welfare.

A post on Skelmersdale Police's Facebook page on Monday morning said: "Good News! John Beeley who was reported missing on the 19th January has now been located safe and well.

"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal - Your help is always important to us."