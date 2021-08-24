Search for missing man last seen leaving Wigan's A&E unit

Colin Garner, a mental health advocate and volunteer fund-raiser for Wigan-based counselling organisation Empathy North West CIC, was last seen at 3am on Tuesday when he left Wigan Infirmary's A&E department.

He was wearing his Asda uniform.

Anyone who knows where Colin could be is asked to call police on 101 or 999, quoting reference 313/240821.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here