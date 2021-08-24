Search for missing man last seen leaving Wigan's A&E unit
Wiganers are being urged to help find a supermarket worker and Latics fan who has been missing since the early hours.
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 2:16 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 2:20 pm
Colin Garner, a mental health advocate and volunteer fund-raiser for Wigan-based counselling organisation Empathy North West CIC, was last seen at 3am on Tuesday when he left Wigan Infirmary's A&E department.
He was wearing his Asda uniform.
Anyone who knows where Colin could be is asked to call police on 101 or 999, quoting reference 313/240821.
