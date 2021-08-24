Search for next of kin after man dies in Wigan hotel
Police are appealing for help to trace the next of kin of a man who died at a hotel in Wigan.
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 12:10 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 12:12 pm
Jason Wood , 50, died at the Mercure Hotel on August 12 and there were not thought to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
Anyone with information about his next of kin is asked to contact the police coroner’s office in Bolton on 0161 856 4687.
