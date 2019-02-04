Search is over for missing Wigan teenager

Police have confirmed that a teenager who was missing for several days has now been found.

They appealed for help on Friday to find Dylan Richardson, 19, who was last seen at around 11pm on Wednesday on Rose Avenue, Beech Hill.

Other news: Wigan social club and former Royal British Legion branch badly damaged in blaze



Police said his disappearance was very out of character and officers were becoming increasingly concerned for his safety.

But the search has now been called off after Dylan was found safe and well.