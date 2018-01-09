Search launched for missing teenager

Police are appealing for information to help find a 16-year-old boy who has been reported missing.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 16-year-old Tom Williamson, who was last seen in the Kestrel Park area of Skelmersdale at around 1pm on January 3.

He is described as white, 5ft 10in tall, of slim build with light-brown hair.

He was wearing a black hooded coat, black tracksuit pants, black trainers and a black balaclava at the time of his disappearance.

Police, as well as Tom’s family, are growing concerned for his welfare and urging anyone with information about him to come forwards.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “Tom has been missing for a number of days now and we want to find him as soon as possible.

“If you have seen him, or know where he is, please contact us.”

In a statement, Tom’s family added: “Tom, please call us or the police to let us know you are okay.

“Since you have gone missing we have been so worried about you. If you tell us where you are this will help.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0151 of January 4.