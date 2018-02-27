Search on for Wigan's next ambassador

The hunt is on for one Wigan resident to become the town’s next ambassador to its French twin city.

Officials from Angers in western France are scouring the borough for people interested in taking up the ambassador role from next month.

The job would see one successful applicant temporarily move to France from March 2018 until September 2019, taking up work in the Angers Town Hall’s International Relations Department.

They will be responsible for developing twinning links between individuals and organisations in both locations, which will have a cultural, economical or educational focus.

They will also be charged with organising exchange visits of representatives from Wigan and Angers, and also plan conferences for the delegates.

The ambassador will be expected to be “a fantastic advocate for Wigan and will have a broad knowledge of the borough, its culture and its residents.”

As well as speaking excellent French, candidates will be expected to have strong public relations skills and be proficient in IT.

Despite the demands of the job, the role is not without its perks.

The successful candidate will be paid 1500 Euros (£1322) a month, and will given a free pass for public transport, a cinema pass, library card, a bicycle, food expenses, a generous 44 days annual leave, subsidised accommodation and even a return flight to visit home once a year.

The city of Angers is located in the Loire Valley of western France, and is roughly 300km from Paris.

It is an historical city which for centuries was an important French stronghold.

It’s twinning relationship with Wigan is one of many such arrangements which include Pisa in Italy, Seville in Spain and Austin, Texas.

The twinning between Wigan and Angers was made official in 1988 and is preparing to celebrate its 30th anniversary later this year.

However, a similar union began unofficially in the 1970s as a cultural exchange project between two colleges.

Each year, both towns choose an ambassador to work at each other’s twinning office. The current ambassador from Angers is Martin Pouvreau, who is based in Wigan town hall.

Interested applicants can find out more information by contacting Martin on 01942 489193 or at m.pouvreau@wigan.gov.uk. Interviews will take place on Friday March 16.