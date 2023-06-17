British Transport Police and an ambulance crew were called to a section of line between Wigan North Western and Euxton Balshaw Lane stations just after 9pm on Friday June 16 to reports of a collision.

Sadly there was nothing they could do and the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The railway line at Wigan North Western station

The identity and gender of the casualty have not been disclosed.

The BTP says there are no suspicious circumstances and that details will be passed on to the coroner.

Network Rail said that services were disrupted from the time of the incident until after 1am on Saturday June 17.

This is the second tragedy on Wigan’s rail network in days.

On Wednesday evening a woman was pronounced dead on the tracks close to Wigan North Western following another suspected collision with a train.