Second Wigan road will NOT be closed on Sunday

Drivers have been assured that roadworks will not be carried out on another busy Wigan road this weekend.

Warning signs had been placed on Bolton Road in Aspull, near the junction with Hall Lane, saying it would be shut on Sunday.

The closure would have coincided with resurfacing work taking place on Wigan Road in New Springs and was likely to exacerbate problems for motorists in the area.

But a spokesman for Wigan Council said the advanced warning signs were placed there in error and have now been removed.

The work was never planned to be carried out this weekend, she said.

The spokesman said: “Work is scheduled to take place in this area to allow carriageway resurfacing to take place, although no dates are confirmed at this stage.

“We do know that work won’t commence till the resurfacing work is completed on Wigan Road, which is due for August 12 and 19.”