Serious road incident at busy Wigan junction

Rush-hour traffic in Wigan has come to a standstill following a road incident at a busy junction near the town centre.

Emergency services were called to School Lane at its junction with Riverway, very close to Wigan Little Theatre, at around 5pm on Thursday.

The exact circumstances are unclear but stretchers were seen in the middle of the road with staff from the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) were working.

The number of casualties or the extent of the injuries suffered is not known.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) were also at the scene, with a van blocking traffic from turning left off Riverway.

A vehicle had also come to a halt on School Lane.

The incident has caused major disruption during the busy commuting period, with traffic stretching back up Central Park Way towards the junction with Wigan Lane.