Service marks anniversary of mining disaster

A local MP attended a poignant service to remember one of the region’s worst ever pit disasters.

Conor McGinn, whose constituency includes Billinge and Haydock, was among those paying their respects to the 204 men and boys who lost their lives in the Wood Pit disaster on June 7 in 1878.

“As well as being one of the biggest single losses of life in the Lancashire coalfields,” said Mr McGinn.

“The Wood Pit Disaster left in its wake 93 widows, 282 orphans and an utterly devastated community, with the majority of victims coming from Haydock.

“As part of the 140th anniversary, libraries arranged a commemoration event at the memorial at St James’ Church, with readings and songs from pupils at St Augustine’s taking place in Haydock Library afterwards.

“The prosperity of our country was built on coal, and coal miners like those at Wood Pit.

“Without their daily toil underground and the constant risk of danger and death they faced, the industrial revolution would have stalled before it began. It is right that we remember the true price of coal and the terrible events of June 7, 1878.”

A number of events have been held to mark the 140th anniversary