Seventh heaven for popular Lankykats

It’s a case of 200 not out for the borough’s rock ‘n’ roll collective Lankykats as the musicians prepare to celebrate a major milestone.

The group, which has been running for seven years and brings together enthusiasts with a love of the sounds of the ‘50s and ‘60s, will host its 200th gig in Standish later this month.

As well as celebrating the swinging sounds of rock ‘n’ roll, Merseybeat and other vintage pop scenes the Lankykats also raise a vast amount for good causes.

It’s no surprise, therefore, that charities will also benefit from the anniversary gig at its regular home Standish Unity Club with no fewer than six local beneficiaries lined up.

Lankykats founding member Bill Hart said: “We have been rocking around now for well over seven years, and we are coming up to celebrating our 200th show.

“We’ll be featuring four live bands and by offering their services for free we’ll get to raise funds.”

The retro rockers have acquired along the way some high-profile supporters including Nicko McBrain, who pounds the drums for heavy metal legends Iron Maiden, whose Manchester musical instrument shop Drum One Store is a Lankykats sponsor.

The group’s efforts have raised £26,000 for charity and they hope to add another £1,000 to the total from the 200th gig to help organisations providing vital services, care and support all over the North West.

Sound engineer Dave Cavey says Lankykats have now become extremely well known among those who enjoy taking a musical trip back in time.

He said: “At Lankykats we regularly host many bands hailing from the heart, length and breadth of Lancashire in addition to Lancaster, Manchester and Merseyside.

“We have fully booked shows every Thursday ‘til the end of the year due to the many band requests we receive to play for our regular packed house.

“We’ve even had bands from as far afield as Denmark and two from America so we are now getting ourselves a worldwide reputation too.

“It takes many volunteers to put these shows together and it’s hard work at times, but we all have a load of rock ‘n roll fun whilst we’re doing it.”

Lankykats put on shows at the Unity Club on the first and third Thursdays of each month.

Charities backed by the organisation include the fund for top cancer hospital The Christie, Wigan Kids with Diabetes and Wrightington Hospital Radio.

The 200th Lankykats gig is at Standish Unity Club on Thursday February 2019. The event starts at 8pm and entry is £1.

Find out more at www.lankykats.co.uk