Shock as trespasser is seen at top of tower at derelict Wigan mill

People are continuing to put their lives at risk by scaling a tower at a derelict mill site, despite repeated warnings about the dangers.

This photograph shows someone at the top of a tower at Pagefield Mill in Swinley on Tuesday evening.

The Pagefield Mill site has become derelict and dangerous

One witness said: "I was really shocked. It's unbelievable that people are still going to Pagefield. It's a really dangerous place and they need to stay away so they don't get hurt."

It follows young tearaways gaining access to the derelict and potentially-lethal site near Mesnes Park last month, climbing the decaying building’s tallest tower.

In that incident, they picked tiles off the structure and hurled them, with one shattering the window of a property on nearby Kenyon Road.

And in March, firefighters spent two hours there after rubbish was deliberately set alight in a small annex building.

The site, which was once a mill and more recently a college building before becoming derelict, has been a target for anti-social behaviour in recent years.

Youths have been going into the dilapidated old mill, climbing onto the roof or up the 100ft-tall chimney, starting fires, painting graffiti and causing other damage.

Efforts have been made by Wigan Council and other organisations to secure the area and keep people away, including new fencing installed and dangerous buildings demolished.

The problems seemed to have abated, but there are concerns they have now returned.

Coun George Davies, who represents Wigan Central ward, recently warned the problem could return during the summer months and called for something to be done.