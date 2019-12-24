Silver lining for successful Wigan firm

A Wigan company is raising a glass in celebration after a quarter of a century ensuring licenced venues across the region are well stocked.

The Wigan Beer Company has reached its silver anniversary delivering ales, lagers, wines, spirits and soft drinks to pubs, clubs, restaurants and other entertainment spots.

The firm was founded by Harry Jones when Halliwells, a Wigan firm dating back to the 19th century in a similar role, was taken over by another company.

Mr Jones, though, decided to set out on his own and the Wigan Beer Company was born, with some of Halliwells’ former staff also making the switch to help the new concern get off the ground.

Since then expansion has been spectacular, with the original team of four now swelled to an impressive 38 and the firm, which is based on Leeds Street close to Miry Lane, operating out of around 20,000 square feet of warehouse space with a fleet of eight vehicles.

Over the course of 25 years the industry has changed enormously and the Wigan Beer Company has moved with the times.

Mr Jones, though, says the secret of success in business is customer relations.

He said: “It’s changing market. Once most of our business was social clubs but now we do pop-up bars, wine bars, craft bars. Wine is still a growing market.

“We’ve set up a new company attached to the Wigan Beer Company for wines with a rep covering that side of the business. It has been quite successful.

“We’ve begun trading more strongly in cities too.

“We have expansion plans for the next five years but can’t say exactly what they are.”

The company is a member of the Society of Vintners, a leading industry consortium.

The business is also in safe hands for the future with Mr Jones’ sons Adam and Kieran now taking over at the helm.