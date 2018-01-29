Sinead's mission to send teens to prom

A Wigan mum is hoping to help girls fight low self-esteem by offering the “perfect” high school prom experience.

Sinead Lorimer, 20, has collected donations of dresses and accessories from women across Wigan to help less fortunate girls have the experience she never did of the Year 11 prom.

Sinead, pictured with her grandfather, during her school days

The Hindley mum-of-one, who suffered from severe anorexia and body dysmorphia during her high school years, will give teens the chance to pick a prom dress and a pair of shoes as well as gain free hair and makeup advice from professionals in a special event later this year.

“I saw a young girl post on Facebook to see if anyone was gifting a prom dress,” she said. “She couldn’t afford to buy one.”

“I suffered badly in high school, my dad was very ill and I was quite severely anorexic. I was very depressed and dreaded going to the prom.

“Someone should be telling young girls ‘it’s ok to be feeling like that, you don’t have to keep it to yourself’. No one should have to miss out on prom, which is closure to the whole high school experience.”

Feeling inspired to help girls in need, Sinead appealed on Facebook to anyone who would be willing to donate dresses to her cause.

“I received 15 dresses in 48 hours,” she said. “The response was absolutely overwhelming. It was incredible.

“There are make-up artists who have offered to come and do make-up for free. Emisa Hair has offered a free hair appointment for one lucky girl on prom day.

“I’ve also had so many messages from people, some of them are really heartbreaking, saying ‘I never went to prom because I was pregnant’ or ‘I couldn’t afford it’.

“I think the event puts so much pressure on parents with £300 dresses and expensive spray tans. It’s about having the night of your life with the friends you have made over the last six years, not how much you can spend on your make-up and jewellery. I think people forget that.”

On top of her charitable event, which will be announced once the venue has been confirmed, Sinead will be going into high schools to talk about body confidence with teens.

The first talk will take place on today at Hindley High School. Several more schools have registered their interest and Sinead is currently in talks to confirm dates.

To donate, visit www.facebook.com/groups/180791462514281/about/ or search Prom Appeal 2018 on Facebook.