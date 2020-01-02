Sister’s desperate appeal to help destitute children

A locally-based nun who helped to found a mercy mission in the war-torn Democratic Republic of Congo has made a fresh appeal for help as the country continues to battle death and poverty.

The Gorsilaure Project was the brainchild of Sister Margaret Rose Scullion who, 11 years ago, was determined to improve the lot of destitute children in the African state.

Sister Margaret Rose Scullion

While in the country she saw the appalling consequences of poverty and violence with whole families ravaged by disease, violence and starvation before she was forcibly re-patriated to Britain.

At that time her home was Dumbarton in Scotland but since retiring from the project due to ill health she has been a resident of the Convent of Notre Dame in Parbold.

But that hasn’t stopped the 77-year-old promoting the cause’s work, calling for further charitable donations and citing both the tragedies that prompted its launch and the successes that ensued.

Through donations the project - named after people known by Sister Margaret Rose in the Congo - has built and equipped a children’s village for scores of orphans and their carers, a school for 2,000 children and a hospital, as well as helping families to learn agricultural skills.

The person Sister Margaret Rose chose to administer this aid was, and still is, Father Simon Lumbela, whom she says is a hard-working, honest, spiritual man who had worked alongside her during her time in the Congo.

He accepted children in need regardless of their religion or beliefs.

Initially donations were simply used to buy food and medical supplies in order to attend to orphans’ daily needs on an urgent basis.

But support grew throughout the UK due to Sister Margaret Rose’s appeals to schools, parishes and individuals. Money was sent out monthly, with the Sisters of Notre Dame covering the costs. The village now has its own livestock and runs a small hospital.

After the project featured in the Wigan media two years ago, the project was delighted to receive donations from readers.

But the country has been beset with new problems since, prompting a fresh call for help.

Some of the pictures coming back from DRC to the Wigan Post and Observer have been too gruesome to publish.

Ones of emaciated children are bad enough but barely surprising where the average lifespan of a Congolese is 40 and six out of 10 children do not make it to the age of five.

Some 55 per cent of people don’t have access to safe water, almost one in three youngsters are soldiers, some as young as 10, while child prostitution is escalating.

But there are also images of some of the project’s success stories such as Angele Bazola, 14.

St Andrew’s School Complex in the Gorsilaure children’s village, is providing education at pre-school, primary and secondary levels for both Gorsilaure orphans and poverty-stricken children from the wider community.

Some of Gorsilaure’s orphans are now studying at university.

Sister Margaret Rose said: “I don’t know how to begin to thank the Wigan Observer and Wigan Post readers for their support of the Gorsilaure project.

“But it is clear the situation there is getting anything but easier and more support would be very much welcomed.

“It is through living in close communion with God that Fr Simon is empowered to keep going and - against impossible odds - be a channel of God’s love for our world’s most abandoned and destitute children and adults.

“To take jst one very small example, Fr Simon’s birthday is the day before Christmas and, as yet, he has not been able to access the birthday and Christmas cards I sent him last year. He suggested that I don’t bother trying to send any this year.

“Sometimes he seems to get within a hair’s breadth of breaking point but, by simply clinging to God, he always finds the strength to carry on with hope and trust.”

Readers can make donations or set up standing orders to The Gorsilaure Project’s Royal Bank of Scotland account (sort code 832901, account number 00684017) or send cheques or postal orders payable to the Gorsilaure Project to Peter Harding, 6 Sealstrand, Dalgety Bay KY11 9NG, Fife, Scotland. He can be contacted on 01383 822540.