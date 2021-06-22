Six hurt in multi-vehicle crash on busy borough road

Six people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on a busy borough road.

Emergency services were called to the incident involving four cars on Mort Lane in Tyldesley shortly before 3pm on Tuesday (June 22).]

The road was closed in both directions at the junction with Highcrest Grove but has since re-opened.

Traffic was also diverted.

North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) confirmed a woman had to be released from vehicle and was taken to hospital. Five other people were assessed and treated at the scene.

A NWAS spokesman said: "Two ambulances, a helimed crew, and a response vehicle went to an RTC on Mort Lane, Tyldesley, following a 999 call at 14.54.

"A woman was released from her vehicle and taken to hospital by road. Five other people were assessed and treated at the scene."

Mort Lane in Tyldesley has been closed in both directions. Pic: Google Street View

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “Just before 3pm today, two fire engines from Atherton and Bolton fire stations were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving four vehicles on Mort Lane, Worsley. The Technical Response Unit from Leigh also attended the incident.

“Firefighters arrived quickly and used specialist equipment to make the area safe. Crews were in attendance for around an hour.”

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said: "At around 2.51pm this afternoon, police were called to a report of a road traffic collision involving four vehicles on Mort Lane in Tyldesley.

"Police attended and the air ambulance was called to attend to a passenger of one of the vehicles involved. However, no serious injuries have been reported."