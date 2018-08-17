Skydive gives Wigan youngster chance at dream trip to Disneyland

A poorly Wigan youngster could soon be enjoying his dream holiday in Disneyland Paris thanks to a brave fund-raiser.



Bobby Baldwin loves Mickey Mouse and his mum Emma Doherty wanted to take him to the world famous theme park.

Dave on his skydive

But the cost of the trip was too high as the three-year-old has serious health issues, including three holes in his heart and major aortopulmonary collateral arteries, which means blood cannot pump round his body because he has no pulmonary arteries.

Family friend Dave Morris decided to step in to raise the money needed to make Bobby’s dream come true.

Despite not liking heights, he signed up to do a tandem parachute jump, which was paid for by his employer Kwik Fit.

He had planned to jump from 10,000ft, but feeling brave, he changed his mind and jumped 15,000 instead.

The dad-of-two said: “It was amazing. I thought I’d be a nervous wreck, but I wasn’t. I couldn’t wait to get out of the door.”

After getting his feet back on the ground, Dave, 49, went to see Emma at her home in Worsley Mesnes and met Bobby for the first time.”

Dave’s efforts have raised £2,500 in sponsorship to pay for the trip to Disneyland Paris, which includes a donation from Wigan Warriors player Liam Farrell.

Emma will now speak to Bobby’s doctors to get permission to go by car - his health issues means he cannot fly. He cannot go on rides but he would meet his favourite Disney characters.

She said: “For him not to even know Bobby and do this is fantastic.”