Snow causes traffic chaos around Wigan

Motorists face traffic chaos this morning as snow creates treacherous driving conditions.



The incident occurred at J26 of the M6 northbound carriageway at around 8am today (Thursday).

Related: School closures as more snow hits Wigan

Two of the three lanes are currently closed and traffic is backing up to J22 at Winwick.

There are also severe delays on the southbound carriageway from J26 to J27 at Appley Bridge.

There are reports of treacherous conditions across the borough, with traffic building on major roads in and out of the town centre.

Snow across Wigan this morning

GMP Wigan have closed Gathurst Road following a multi-car collision.

Officers Tweeted: "There has been a multi-car road traffic collision on Spring Road/Gathurst Road, Pemberton, Wigan. As a consequence Gathurst Road is closed and traffic are in attendance and diversions are in place.

GMP Traffic added: "Gathurst Road closed in both directions due to rtc and stranded vehicles. We are in the process of dragging the stranded vehicles out of the way and getting it gritted Sorry for the delay."

The snow has affected borough bus services, with the Arriva 395 from Wigan to Skelmersdale and the Arrive 352 from Wigan to St Helens both being stopped for the time being.

Bin collections have also been affected, with the town hall saying waste collectors are out this morning but pickups in Standish, Appley Bridge, Shevington and Ashton will be affected.

Wigan Council has come under fire from furious motorists questioning why the roads were not gritted.

However a town hall spokesperson confirmed that the teams were out at 6pm last night gritting roads and are out again this morning.

