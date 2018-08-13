So much Pride at Wigan celebration of diversity

Wigan town centre was once again a rainbow sea of colour and noise for the borough’s annual celebration of tolerance and diversity.



The third Wigan Pride Festival once again drew the crowds on Saturday with revellers enjoying the celebration of the LGBTQ+ community.

The day began with a spectacular flower power parade making its way from Mesnes Park to Market Place, where the main Unity Stage was opened at 12.

There was more entertainment than ever this year as the new Believe Stage was put up outside the life centre showcasing young and acoustic talent.

Following a full afternoon of music and dance the party continued into the night in supportive town centre bars and The Old Courts, which hosted the official after-party.

The main stage hosted the likes of North East pop songstrress Channy, solo artist Josh Robinson, drag acts Gypsy Darling and Lunaa Rose, hip hop band Bud Sugar and tributes to Green Day, Dame Shirley Bassey and Lady Gaga.

The second stage gave debuts to the likes of 14-year-old Sam Miller from Ashton.

Believe Stage host EllieX said: “It sums up what Wigan Pride is all about, supporting young people and the local community regardless of your sexuality and gender.”

EllieX was also given the honour of closing the festival with several young performers joining her on the main stage to sing the festival's official anthem, Loving The Skin You're In by Wigan folk-rockers Merry Hell.

The theme of this year’s festival was growth through community and ahead of the big day Pride organisers and members of grass-roots LGBTQ+ organisations were out and about in the borough planting flowers and helping to spruce up open spaces.

The festival is also extremely inclusive as one of the few Prides in the country which is autism-friendly.

The event is sponsored by a huge range of supporters including businesses, charities and community groups.

