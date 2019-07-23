Sock appeal will help Wigan's homeless people this winter

Keeping your feet warm might not be a problem for most people in summer – but it is a nightmare for those living on the streets in winter.

So GP practices are helping by collecting new socks for homeless people.

People can take socks to GP surgeries run by SSP Health in July and they will be given to charity The Brick.

Claire Doherty, practice manager at SSP’s surgeries in Higher Ince and Lower Ince, said: “My auntie works for The Brick and I heard that socks are one of the most needed items of clothing for the homeless as people tend to donate all other items but not these.

“I thought it would be a great idea to organise an annual sock appeal in surgeries, the SSP Sock Appeal.

“We will collect socks in July and then in August deliver them to The Brick ready for when the cold weather comes and homeless people need them. After all, everybody deserves warm feet.”

Socks can be taken to: Ashton Medical Centre; Bolton Road Surgery, Ashton; Astley General Practice; Beefold Medical Centre, Atherton; Braithwaite Road Surgery, Lowton; Bryn Street Surgery, Ashton; Railway Surgery, Golborne; Claire House Surgery, Ince; Rivington Way Surgery, Platt Bridge; Higher Ince Surgery; Leigh Family Practice; Higher Folds Medical Centre; Wigan Road Surgery, Leigh; Leigh Sports Village Practice; Lower Ince Surgery; Lowton Surgery; Marsh Green Medical Practice; Nelson Street Surgery, Atherton; Poplar Street Surgery, Tyldesley; and Platt Bridge Medical Centre.