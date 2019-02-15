Someone has destroyed a Manchester Arena attack memorial tree just days after it was planted

Heartless vandals have destroyed a tree that was planted in tribute to the victims of the 2017 Manchester Arena terror attack.



The small tree, which has been snapped in half, was planted last week at Pennington Hall Park in Leigh, ahead of a memorial event to take place on the anniversary of the attack in May.

The tree before it was destroyed

The foxglove tree was specifically chosen because it blooms in May, but mindless thugs have now ruined plans for a touching memorial to the 22 people who died following the Ariana Grande concert on May 22 2017.

Coun Joanne Marshall, lead member for Greener Wigan at Wigan Council, said: “We are saddened to discover that the tree donated by a local business to honour the victims of the tragic Manchester Arena bombing was vandalised this week.

“The attack affected so many people including families within Wigan borough, so the tree recently planted at Pennington Park was a welcome token of remembrance for the local community.

"The local authority is to fund a replacement tree and a protective, decorative tree guard in the hope that this will not happen again.

“We will keep the public updated as to when the new tree will be planted.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police on 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.