Special Millie award for nursery

A local nursery has been awarded a special award in recognition of its efforts in first aid training.

Holly Tree Children’s Day Nursery in Billinge was given the Millie’s Mark for going above and beyond the minimum requirements in paediatric first aid.

With its robust processes and documentation, the nursery staff strive to keep children safe by minimising risks and accidents and giving parents that greater reassurance.

The process for Millie’s Mark is not only that all staff hold a paediatric first aid certificate, but also that venues have reflected on their practice to ensure that there are tight processes and documentation in place, and that staff are competent and confident to apply first aid in practice.

Staff, children and parents at the nursery celebrated their achievement by unveiling the official certificate at a celebration with representative from Wigan Early Years team.

Lorraine Conroy, area manager and owner of Holly Tree, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have been awarded Millie’s Mark.

“This is a special achievement and shows how serious we are about ensuring children are safe when they are in our care.

“I would like to thank everyone who has supported us during this process and we are all very much looking forward to celebrating our success.”

The award is bestowed by the National Day Nurseries Association, in collaboration with the Department for Education and Millie’s Trust.

It is named after Millie Thompson, who tragically died as a result of choking in a nursery in 2012.

Her parents Dan and Joanne Thompson have campaigned for all staff to have paediatric first aid training and having Millie’s Mark demonstrates that nurseries have met this.

In addition it shows they work hard to keep these crucial skills in the forefront of employees’ minds, so they are competent and can apply paediatric first aid in any situation.

Chief Executive of National Day Nurseries Association, Purnima Tanuku added: “Achieving Millie’s Mark is a great achievement for the nursery, it shows that all staff are fully trained in paediatric first aid and that they have reflected on their current practice to improve competence and confidence.”