Spy cam call to catch Wigan fly-tippers

A fed-up councillor is calling for CCTV after fly-tippers once again targeted an area of open Wigan land.



Fencing and other wooden items have been dumped on a site off Coop Street, Scholes.

Councillor George Davies with some of the dumped rubbish

Wigan Central councillor George Davies, who sits on the confident places committee and whose brief includes the environment, said: “This land, which is privately owned, has had couches, beds, children’s toys, building rubble, electrical items, over 2,000 empty beer and vodka glass bottles and dozens of used needles left on it. It is only yards away from a church and clinic.

"We have to call time on fly-tipping in our borough and if we have to erect cameras then so be it.”