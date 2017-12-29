Staff unpaid as takeaway shuts

Angry Wiganers say they have been left hundreds of pounds out of pocket after a pizza takeaway closed suddenly.

Staff at the Papa John’s premises on Darlington Street say they are owed large amounts of wages and holiday pay after they were told not to turn up for work earlier in December.

They say they have since had no contact with the franchise owner CPL Pizza Restaurants, which said in an email to staff that it had to cease trading due to “cashflow issues”.

The firm said it could not pay wages due to the dire financial position but an insolvency practitioner would be appointed and sort out any problems.

However, staff have said they have heard nothing in the several weeks since the takeaway shut.

Employees have blasted the way the pizza shop’s demise has been handled, saying some of their colleagues now face real hardship during the festive season and into the new year.

Martin Webster, 34, said: “There was no warning and no notice it was going to shut.

“They kept saying there were problems with funds but the email came through at about 3.55pm as I was due to start work at 5pm.

“I’m one of the lucky ones to be honest because I’ve got my own business.

“I was just working one night a week to get some extra cash for Christmas for my children, so I’ve been left a bit short-changed.

“I’m probably owed about £250 in total but for some people that was their main job and they’ve been left without any wages a few weeks before Christmas.

“We’ve received absolutely nothing and we’ve all been emailing each other trying to find out what is going on.”