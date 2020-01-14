Stand-up comedian exposes Wigan fare dodger on Edinburgh-bound train

A stand-up comedian has accounted how a cheeky Wigan fare dodger was unmasked by a canny guard on a train to Edinburgh.



Spanish comedian Ignacio Lopez chronicled the exchange on Twitter, which took place during a train journey to Edinburgh on Friday (January 10) - and it has gone viral.

The story begins with Lopez telling how the man boarded the train bound for the Scottish capital at Wigan and sat opposite him.

He then went to sleep for an hour before he woke up, bought a sandwich and ate it, and then went back to sleep.

Later, the train guard then walks through, checking tickets, and gently wakes the guy, who says he got on the train at Carlisle, much to the bemusement of the guard.

The rest of the story unfolds here in Lopez's Twitter account which has had almost 33,000 tweets and nearly 128,000 likes.

Wigan North Western train station

He tweets: “Can I see your ticket, please? Oh, I need to buy a ticket? Where you going, pal? The guy glances at his phone. “Edinburgh”. “Where did you get on?

"I can see the cogs working in this guy’s head. He figures out roughly where we are and what the last stop was. “Carlisle”. The train guard sits down next to him and pauses. Are you sure you didn’t get on sooner?

"The guy is wondering if the guard saw him earlier. He decides to go for it. Poker face time. I feel like I’m watching Pacino & De Niro face off in ‘Heat’.

“I got on in Carlisle.The train guard furrows his brow, puts his ticket machine down and picks up a receipt from the table in front of the guy. This train stopped in Carlisle 10 minutes ago, but this receipt was issued over an hour ago.

"Train guard has evidence. Wasn’t this supposed to be made available to the defence team? I can see the beads of sweat forming on the guy’s forehead. That’s not mine (ladies and gentlemen of the jury, the evidence the prosecution have is circumstantial).

“This receipt is for a sandwich, you’ve got crumbs all over you. He does, too! The train guard is Sherlock Holming the crap out of this. The guy might has well have had mayo on his face. What a plum!

“That’s not mine. I had a sandwich in Carlisle” Damn. He’s denying everything. Is the train guard going to inspect the sandwich packaging? “Carlisle to Edinburgh, that’s £27. Cash or card?.”

At this time, Lopez tweets that the passenger has seemingly got away with it and will only have to pay the fare from Carlisle.

He tweets: "He’s... he’s got away with it. Gutted. Really thought the train guard had him. The guy pulls out his wallet & slides over his debit card. There’s a definite air of smugness, he put the card on the table like it was a platinum credit card.

"Oh well, I guess he’s evaded justice this time."

But this was not to be the end of the tale as then Lopez notices the train guard looking at the card very closely.

He tweets: "Wait... The train guard is looking at the card very closely. The guy appears confused.

"Maintaining eye contact with the perp, the train guard puts the card down next to the receipt. “This is the same card used to buy the sandwich, sir. The guy’s eyes are darting back and forth from the guard to the card. “No.... what?

“The last four digits are printed on the receipt” Sweet Falk! He’s got him!

"The guy’s shoulders slump. No response. Completely dumbfounded. “... and I’m sure if I checked the camera footage we’d see you getting on earlier and buying that sandwich,

The man then ends up having to pay £71 with Lopez highlighting the high price of rail travel.

He added: “I fell asleep. I was a bit spaced out” “No problem, sir. Where did you get on” “Wigan” “That’ll be £71, please, sir.

"The guy didn’t sleep again after that. He spent the rest of the journey staring down at that receipt. I mean, the real crime here is the price of rail travel but, wow. What a trip."