Stephen’s 81-mile adventure in honour of wife who lost her life to cancer

A Wigan man rode the 81-mile Morecambe Bay Cycle Way with his son to honour his wife who died of cancer two years ago.

Stephen Beardwell, 56, and his son Matt, 23, cycled from Walney Island in Barrow-in-Furness to Glasson Dock in 10-and-a-half hours, in memory of wife and mother Julie, who died of ovarian cancer in 2016.

They were joined by seven of Stephen’s friends and colleagues at Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust, raising £900 Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Stephen, of Aspull, said: “After already completing the walk across Morecambe Bay, cycling around it was a fantastic idea. I shared the idea which resulted in 12 willing volunteers.

“Nine out of the 12 volunteers formed the final team, which included family, my closest friends and work colleagues from HSIS (Healthcare Support and Infrastructure Services) at Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust.

“The team consisted of a mixed level of cycling experience and knowledge. As the weeks passed by, training became more intense.

“Some of the team completing 40 miles per week and others pushing it to around four miles per month.”

“The weather was warm and sunny, providing a perfect day for riding, although it was very windy at times.

“The Bay Cycle way took the team 10 hours and 25 minutes to complete and all nine members crossed the finish line.

“I am very proud.

“A huge thank you must go to all the support and sponsors, service contractors OCS and maintenance contractors Bouygues and RJB Builders. I want to say thank you for sponsoring the team and filling the support vehicle with very much needed supplies.

“Thank you to my fiance Linda Berry, who took on the challenge of driving the support vehicle around the South Lakes. It wasn’t an easy task driving up and down country lanes with a large trailer which was sponsored by RJB Builders.”