Storm Ciara: Tree falls onto car in Wigan as heavy wind and rain continues

Storm Ciara's powerful winds have caused a tree to uproot and fall onto a car in Wigan this afternoon.



The video, captured by Paul Doyle, shows the tree atop of a white Ford 4x4 in Almond Brook Road, Standish, this afternoon (Sunday February 9). It appears to have fallen from inside the grounds of St Marie's church.

The incident occurred around 4.30pm. Police, paramedics and firefighters have been called to the scene to assist, but it is not known if the vehicle's occupants have suffered any injuries.

Multiple trees have been uprooted across the borough, including a large tree which fell in Swinley Road this morning. The road was cleared swiftly by Wigan Council.