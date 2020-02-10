Storm Ciara: Wigan flood alerts remain in place as torrid weather continues

Flood alerts remain active in Wigan as Storm Ciara's strong wind and rain continues to batter the borough.



The alerts, which indicate that flooding is possible and that residents should be prepared, were activated yesterday for the Upper River Douglas and the River Glaze catchment - including Leigh and East Wigan - after rapid rises in water levels.

A flood warning, which is a step above an alert and means that flooding is expected and immediate action required, was put in place for Borsdane and Hockery Brook at Hindley, but this was removed on Sunday evening.

The Met Office says strong winds and hail are set to hit Wigan between 11am-3pm today, with a yellow snow warning also in effect from 3pm this afternoon.

Yesterday's weather wreaked havoc on Wigan. River levels rose, roads became impassable through flooding and trees came crashing into the road after being ripped from their roots. One even fell onto a car outside St Maries church in Almond Brook Road, Standish.

The flooded roundabout at Robin Park

Alison McKenzie-Folan, Wigan Council's chief executive, said the local authority had responded to at least 40 incidents across the borough yesterday, including removing a tree which had fallen into the road in Swinley.

Flooded pathways in Haigh woodlands

A flooded play area in Bryn