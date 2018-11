Storm Diana: This is when it will hit Wigan – hour-by-hour forecast

Wigan will be hit by gales and downpours when Storm Diana sweeps across the UK tomorrow.

The Met Office has issued a series of yellow “be aware” warnings for wind and rain across the North West with the remnants of Storm Diana set to blast the UK on Wednesday and Thursday.

The warning runs from 9am tomorrow to 3pm on Thursday but things are expected to take a turn for the worse from this evening.

Heavy rain is expected as the wind changes direction and pulls in a weather front from the South West. Temperatures will be reasonably mild for the time of year as the warmer air pushes out the chilly Easterly breeze.

Here’s the Met Office forecast for Wigan in full:

Tonight:

Wet and windy weather will continue for a time this evening, before clearing eastwards. A brief drier interlude will follow, perhaps with some patchy fog, but further rain arrives later. Minimum temperature 5C.

Wednesday:

A wet and windy day in store with gales or severe gales, especially around coasts and hills. Rain will be heavy at times. Much milder. Maximum temperature 15C.

Thursday to Saturday:

Staying unsettled, with Thursday seeing another mild, wet and potentially very windy spell. Colder and brighter on Friday with blustery showers. Starting dry on Saturday, but further rain possible later.