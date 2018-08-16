Storm Ernesto set to hit Lancashire with heavy rain and wind

Storm Ernesto is currently making its way over the Atlantic and is set to bring wet and windy weather conditions to Lancashire this weekend.

Storm Ernesto formed in the North Atlantic near the east coast of America on Tuesday and has since been travelling across the ocean at around 40mph.

There will be heavy rain and wind throughout most of the day on Sunday

It is set to arrive on the UK in the early hours of Sunday morning, but will only hit certain areas.

Northern Ireland, Scotland and western England, including Lancashire are all expected to feel the effects of the severe weather.

According to the Met Office, Storm Ernesto will no longer be classified as a storm when it arrives in the UK, due to it losing some of its power as it heads across the body of water, but it will still impact on the UK with heavy rain and strong winds.

Friday (August 17) will be bright at first in the region, but will then turn cloudier and windier with outbreaks of rain and drizzle spreading through the late morning.

This will then turn heavier and more persistent through the afternoon, with a maximum temperature of around 20 °C.

Saturday (August 18) will then be mostly dry throughout the region, with some brightness.

However, it will then again become wetter and windier on Sunday (August 19), with heavy rain set to hit again.

Monday’s weather will then ease slightly, with cloud and some rain forecast. It is also set to be warm and humid throughout the region on Monday.

Blackpool is set to see rain from early Friday afternoon to late evening, which will then give way to cloud on Saturday.

However, Sunday in Blackpool will then see heavy rain return from early morning to early in the afternoon.

Preston will also see a mixture of light and heavy rain throughout the day on Friday, which again will then give way to cloud on Saturday.

There will be heavy rain and wind throughout most of the day on Sunday, with a peak temperature of around 19C.

Burnley will see similar weather conditions, with a mixture of light and heavy rain throughout the day on Friday, cloud on Saturday and heavy rain and wind throughout most of the day on Sunday.