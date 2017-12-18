Storyboards, landscapes and nature unite for end-of-year display

A trio of artists is bringing a local gallery’s 2017 programme of exhibitions showcasing local talent to an unusual and spectacular close.

The Village Art Gallery at Shevington Library has been filled with work by poet Sue Gerrard and artists Dorothy Merry and Hazel Hobson for December.

Sue’s project is called The Pale Boy Storyboard, which uses a free-standing board in the culture hub to tell a story.

Dorothy’s nostalgic pieces concentrate on landscapes and local scenes from the past, with images of mining and everyday life in Wigan rendered in a variety of mediums.

The cabinet space is occupied by Hazel’s work which mainly draws on her love of flowers and landscapes.