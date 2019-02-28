'Stranger danger' concern in Wigan following reports

Wigan residents have been put on high-alert after two “stranger danger” incidents involving schoolchildren were reported.

A school took to social media to warn people in Aspull that two men approached a pair of pupils in a black car shortly before 4pm on Tuesday February 26.

The post said that two children were in the back of the car, and that after pulling up at the side of the road, asked the students for their crisps.

A nearby traffic warden, alerted to what was happening, then approached the car which sped off.

Just two days later, a resident shared online that two men in a blue Mini had been spotted trying to entice three young schoolgirls into their car near Catts Gym in Orrell.

This second occurrence happened at roughly the same time of day.

The girls were said to be walking back from school, and were unharmed but left “shaken up” by the incident.

Anyone with more information about these incidents should contact police on 101.