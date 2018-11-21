Suspected drink driver overturns car in Wigan

A motorist was arrested in the early hours of the morning after flipping his vehicle onto its side.



The male, of unknown age, was behind the wheel of a Land Rover Discovery when the incident occurred on Mossy Lea Road, at around 5am today (Wednesday, November 21).

No other vehicles were involved, and no injuries to the driver were reported.

Firefighters from Wigan and Skelmersdale were called to the scene, and on arrival they found the driver already in the back of a police car. Crews were in attendance for approximately 50 minutes, to assist police with their enquiries.