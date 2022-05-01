Police were called at 10.40am on Sunday to a report of the grenade found within furniture donated to the shop on Mesnes Street.
A cordon was put in place as a precaution and inquiries were carried out by police.
A spokesman said: “At around 10.40am today, we received a report of a suspected grenade contained within furniture donated to a charity shop on Mesnes Street, Wigan.
“Specialist officers are in attendance.
“A cordon has been put in place as a precaution.
“Enquiries are ongoing but, at this stage, there are not believed to be any malicious intentions.”
Shortly after noon, they confirmed the grenade was not viable.
The spokesman said: “Specialist officers have confirmed that the grenade is not a viable explosive device and are safely removing it. The cordon will be removed. Thank you to members of the public for your patience.”