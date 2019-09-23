Suspicious bag found at Manchester Airport did not contain "viable device"

Police have confirmed that a suspicious bag found at Manchester Airport transport interchange this morning did not contain a "viable" explosive device.



Shortly before 7:05am today (Monday) police responded to reports of a man behaving erratically close to the transport interchange.

The man was detained by officers and has since been taken to hospital for assessment.

Whilst at the scene, a suspicious bag was found and a controlled explosion was carried out as a precaution.

Following an assessment by bomb disposal officers, it was confirmed that the bag did not contain a viable device.

There is no evidence to suggest that the incident is terrorism related.

Chief Inspector Andy Sutcliffe, of GMP’s Manchester Airport team, said: “I appreciate that reports of today’s incident may have caused some concern but I can confirm that the matter has now been safely resolved and the area is returning to normal.

“Public safety is our top priority so a controlled explosion of a bag was carried out as a precaution before an inspection of the contents confirmed that there was no viable device or components inside.

“I want to stress that there is no evidence to suggest that this incident was terrorism related and I want to thank members of the public for their patience and support as we responded.”