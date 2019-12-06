Takeaway approval prompts safety fears on 'racetrack' road

A takeaway will open in place of a former Wigan bookies – despite fears that it will create extra traffic on a ‘racetrack’ road.

Councillors clashed over whether to approve or refuse planning permission for the new business, which will replace Ladbrokes on Park Road.

The owner has promised to introduce ‘different’ food to the area, with officers welcoming the change in use from a betting shops, which has its own ‘social and economical issues’.

But there were concerns that more customers would park their vehicles outside the premises – despite there being double yellow lines – while collecting their food.

Some councillors believed bollards should be installed to further deter drivers from parking illegally, though others felt doing so would ‘single out’ the new business.

But local resident Steve Griffiths said more cars parking illegally outside the takeaway would ‘compound’ the danger of further road traffic incidents.

In April a car crashed into a shopfront on the junction, leaving a woman and child in hospital.

“The shop is at a busy junction between Park Road and Gidlow Lane is about five or six metres away from the traffic lights,” Mr Griffiths told the planning committee on Tuesday.

“There have been numerous accidents on that junction, and some have been serious.

“It’s a racetrack at certain points. I live in the area and I see speeding and nuisance parking on the double yellow lines adjacent to the property all the time.”

Highways officers said that speeding was not an issue in the area, and that accidents in the area were mostly down to driver error.

Coun John Harding proposed that bollards should be installed to deter cars from parking illegally, and it was suggested that the committee should defer their decision.

But the meeting heard that bollards could act as an obstruction to partially-sighted pedestrians, with officers adding that there was ample parking on single yellow lines further down Park Road.

Council solicitor Simon Ward also questioned the legality of the reason for deferral, saying: “How you can blame the applicant for cars already parking there is a mystery to me.”

Coun Jeanette Prescott feared that the owner would have a ‘strong case’ against the authority if asked to pay for barriers, saying: “They might feel that they have been treated differently than others.”

Coun Gena Merrett agreed, adding: “We all look down our noses at takeaways but we do use them as well.”