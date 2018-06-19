Teen arrested after girl injured in shooting

A girl was taken to hospital yesterday after being shot in the chest.



Police were called to Kingsley Street, in Westleigh, at 4.30pm on Monday and found a girl with minor injuries to her chest.

A 13-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession of an air weapon and assault.

A police spokesman said enquiries into the full circumstances of the incident were ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 1440 of Monday, June 18.