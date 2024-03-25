Teen 'being very well looked after' in hospital after collision with car in Wigan

A teenager is being treated in hospital after being hit by a car in Wigan.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 25th Mar 2024, 12:30 GMT
Emergency services rushed to Warrington Road, in Marus Bridge, shortly before 5pm on Sunday.

A teenage girl was airlifted to hospital with suspected serious injuries.

A family friend provided an update on her condition on Wigan Today’s Facebook page on Monday, stating she was being treated on Manchester Royal Infirmary’s intensive care unit.

He said: “She's being very well looked after, not out of the woods but she is on the mend.”

