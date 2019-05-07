Teen cyclist injured in Wigan town centre road collision

A teenaged cyclist has been taken to hospital after a road smash near to Wigan Pier.



The youngster, who has not been named, was in collision with a Mini Cooper at Wilcock Street's junction with Wallgate, at around 10.30am on Tuesday.

Police cone off Wallgate in the aftermath of the crash

A North West Ambulance Service rapid response car was the first 999 vehicle on the scene to treat the stricken girl, who was taken a short time later to Salford Royal Hospital by paramedics.

The driver of the red Mini stopped at the scene and was quizzed by traffic officers and no arrests were made.

Police also coned off the inner lane of Wallgate as they continued their investigations into the crash. Reader Brian King took this picture of the incident's aftermath.

The condition of the cyclist has not been disclosed.

The road has since completely re-opened to traffic.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to ring police on 101.