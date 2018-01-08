Teen’s death tragedy finally to be probed

An inquest was set at last to resume into the death of a Wigan student today - almost three years after the tragedy.

Shahida Shahid died after suffering an apparent allergic reaction to a meal she had just eaten.

The 18-year-old, who attended Winstanley College, lost her fight for life in hospital on January 12 2015: three days after collapsing outside a restaurant in Manchester city centre.

Shahida had been out for a meal with friends at Almost Famous at The Great Northern prior to her being taken ill.

Police and environmental health experts launched a joint investigation which ended some while ago and police confirmed last February that no-one would be prosecuted in connection with Shahida’s death.

When the inquest opened at Manchester Coroner’s Court in January 2015, it was told Shahida had informed restaurant staff about her food allergies and she was advised her dish would be appropriate.

But Det Insp Chris Flint said the food contained, or was cooked in, one of the ingredients to which she was allergic.

The hearing was told Shahida began to feel unwell after her meal and, believing it was an allergic reaction, she used her inhaler and epi-pen which gave her an adrenaline shot.

But she suffered a heart attack.

The teenager died three days later and an autopsy concluded that she suffered brain damage from oxygen starvation which was in turn caused by anaphylaxis: a severe allergic reaction.