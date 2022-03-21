Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision, with a wall outside Monty’s pub on Chapel Street in Leigh, at 1.50am on Saturday March 19.

It is not thought that any other vehicles were involved.

A spokesperson for GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley, said: “The rider of the motorbike sadly died at the scene despite the best efforts of emergency services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Monty's on Chapel Street, Leigh

“We have informed his family and our specialist officers will be supporting them at this awful time.

“No arrests have been made and initial inquiries suggest no other vehicles were involved.

“However, investigators are keen for any witnesses or anyone who may have recorded dash-cam footage in the area in the early hours of today to contact us with any information they may have.

Information should be passed to our Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741 quoting incident 257 of 19/03/2022.

Alternatively ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.