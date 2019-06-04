Teenager dies after fall at college

A teenager has died after falling at a college building in Salford.



The 16-year-old boy fell from a floor at the UTC MediaCity building on Monday.

A spokeswoman for North West Ambulance Service said: "A teenage male, who was reported to have fallen, was found in a very serious condition and taken to Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital."

Police confirmed he has since died.

A GMP spokeswoman said: "Shortly after 3.30pm on Monday, June 3, police were called by the ambulance service to reports that a boy was having a medical episode at a college in media city.

"Officers attended and the 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital where he sadly died.

"There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and file will be passed to the coroner.

"Specialist officers are continuing to support the boy’s family."