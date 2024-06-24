Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A teenager was today being mourned after he died in a Wigan borough motorbike smash.

Detectives are appealing for information after the tragedy at an off-road motorcycle track on Morley’s Lane in Tyldesley on Saturday June 22.

Around 1.55pm, the rider, a 19-year-old man, lost control of his two-wheeler and left the track, which caused him to be thrown from the vehicle.

The young man lost his life on an off-road bike track close to Morley's Lane, Tyldesley

Sadly, despite the best efforts of emergency services, he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Officers are keen on speaking to anyone who may have witnessed the incident at the track and has not yet been spoken to.

Det Con Phil Drummond, from GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of this young man who was out enjoying himself on a racetrack – we are in contact with them to provide assistance.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have video footage, to please come forward. Your information could help our inquiries.”

If you have any information, please contact police via 0161 856 4741, 101 or alternatively https://orlo.uk/rjjY7, quoting log 1673 of 22/06/24.