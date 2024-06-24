Teenager killed in Wigan borough off-road bike track crash
Detectives are appealing for information after the tragedy at an off-road motorcycle track on Morley’s Lane in Tyldesley on Saturday June 22.
Around 1.55pm, the rider, a 19-year-old man, lost control of his two-wheeler and left the track, which caused him to be thrown from the vehicle.
Sadly, despite the best efforts of emergency services, he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
Officers are keen on speaking to anyone who may have witnessed the incident at the track and has not yet been spoken to.
Det Con Phil Drummond, from GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of this young man who was out enjoying himself on a racetrack – we are in contact with them to provide assistance.
“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have video footage, to please come forward. Your information could help our inquiries.”