A teenage boy had to be rescued by firefighters after getting trapped in a cattle grid.

Crews from Wigan fire station were called to Coppull Moor, in Standish, at 4pm on Sunday to rescue the boy.

Other news: Wigan friends walking coast to coast for soldier

His leg was trapped, so they used hydraulic spreaders to prise open the metal and free him.

Paramedics also attended but the teenager did not require medical treatment.