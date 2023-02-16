Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were scrambled to the incident on Ashton Road in Billinge, at around 2.50pm this afternoon (February 16).

The 17-year-old driver has since been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The road was closed following the incident

Pictures taken of the scene show a fire crew working on getting the motorist safely out of the shattered vehicle and the road, which is part of the “two-mile stretch” sealed off to traffic in both directions.

No other vehicle was involved.

Traffic was diverted while the road between Garswood and Billinge remained closed.