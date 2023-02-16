News you can trust since 1853
Teenager taken to hospital after crashing into a tree on a major Wigan road

A teenager was cut from the wreckage of a car after it careered out of control and crashed into a tree on a main Wigan road.

By Sian Jones
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were scrambled to the incident on Ashton Road in Billinge, at around 2.50pm this afternoon (February 16).

The 17-year-old driver has since been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The road was closed following the incident
Pictures taken of the scene show a fire crew working on getting the motorist safely out of the shattered vehicle and the road, which is part of the “two-mile stretch” sealed off to traffic in both directions.

No other vehicle was involved.

Traffic was diverted while the road between Garswood and Billinge remained closed.

The air ambulance was also on scene
