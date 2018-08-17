Teenager threatened with suspected handgun

A teenager was threatened with a suspected firearm in what police believe was a case of mistaken identity.

The 16-year-old boy was walking near the fire station on Digmoor Road, Skelmersdale, when he was approached by a teenager on an orange motorcycle and threatened with what looked like a handgun.

He was followed onto Banksbarn and Abbeywood, before the motorcyclist rode off.

The incident happened at around 10.45pm on Friday, August 10.

Det Sgt Colin Filby, from Skelmersdale CID, said: “We think this was a case of mistaken identity.

“The victim wasn’t harmed but is understandably shaken by his terrifying ordeal.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time, in particular a woman who was driving a silver or grey car and stopped to help the victim. If you think this was you, please speak to us.

“If you have any information about this incident at all, please also come forward as you could have vital information that could assist with our investigation.”

The offender was described as white, around 16 years old, approximately 5ft 9ins tall and of slim build. He was unshaven and wearing black North Face clothing.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact police online at lancashire.police.uk/reportonline or call Skelmersdale CID on 01695 566113 or 101, quoting log 1327 of July 22.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.