Teens arrested after horse found dead in Wigan

Three teenagers have been arrested after a beloved family horse was found dead with a rope around its neck.



The youngsters, aged 13, 15 and 16 years old, have been questioned by police on suspicion of theft after the animal, Phoenix, was taken from a yard in Standish Lower Ground.

Wiganers were outraged following the shocking incident, in which the horse was walked for several miles along main roads before being left by the canal with a tight rope around its neck.

At around 7.35am on Monday February 11, police received reports of a stolen horse which had been led away from the stables on Wigan Lower Road between 4pm on Sunday and 7am.

Witnesses reported seeing three teens walking the horse close to McDonald’s on Gower Street, not far from where he was later found strangled by a walker.

Phoenix’s owners Christine Greene and her daughter Lea, told Wigan Today that they were devastated following his death.

They dispelled initial rumours suggesting that Phoenix had been tied up and “tortured”, saying that he was found with no “visible injuries”.

Speaking at the time Christine said she believed people knew the offenders but were “too afraid” to come forward with information.

“We are absolutely devastated,” she said. “It’s so horrific I can’t even begin to think about it.

“He was the most gentle little pony a child could ask for. What they did - they took him with a lead around his neck and walked him all of that way.

“They could have just left him there they didn’t have to do anything to him. He must have been fearing for his life.”

Since Phoenix’s death, Christine and Lea have been appealing for anyone with information, no matter how minor it may seem, to come forward and tell police.

“We still need as many witnesses to come forward as possible,” added Lea.

“Everyone seems to be afraid of them and their family but why not get them punished?

“Why let them get away with this and continue to terrorise the people of Wigan?”

The teens have been released on police bail while the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greater Manchester Police on 101 quoting incident 350 of 11/02/2019.