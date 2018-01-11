Tenants given a say on home safety

Wigan tenants are being given the opportunity to have their voices heard about social housing in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower disaster.

The Government is asking people in rented properties across the country to share their views on the subject before the deadline closes on January 31 to understand what is important to residents and any concerns they may have.

An online questionnaire aims to give tenants a more effective voice following the London tragedy last year which claimed 71 lives.

Wigan Council’s tests on the cladding on their seven high-rise flats have shown they are not the same as those used at Grenfell and do not pose a safety risk. But the local authority’s cabinet has agreed to install sprinklers in all blocks anyway, costing around £2m.

Coun Terry Halliwell, cabinet member for housing and welfare, said: "Our main priority is the safety and welfare of our tenants.

"We conduct fire risk assessments weekly in each of our blocks to ensure any necessary changes are flagged in the earliest stages.

"We have already chosen to press ahead with installing sprinklers in all our tower blocks in light of the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

"We would encourage tenants to have their say and share their views as part of this national questionnaire."

The responses will inform a Green Paper on social housing in England, which the government aims to publish in spring. To fill out the questionnaire, visit www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/tenants2017.