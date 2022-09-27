Terrifying footage of car careering out of control and smashing into Wigan garden walls

CCTV captures the moment the out-of-control silver Jaguar ploughes into garden walls, takes out a telegraph pole then spins round on its side before coming to rest back on its wheels on the other side of Lily Lane, Bamfurlong.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision, which appears not to have involved any other vehicles, shortly before 6pm on Monday September 26.

A resident’s footage sees a police car with blue lights flashing heading in one direction to an emergency, moments before the Jaguar crashes into view in the opposite direction.

The wrecked car and the damage it caused on Lily Lane

Amazingly the 27-year-old driver was able to get out of the car unaided and was tended to first by police, who were quickly on the scene, and then paramedics before he was taken to hospital for a precautionary check-up.

Another resident said: “It happened outside our house.

"We heard this big bang and came out to find a right mess.

A telegraph pole was felled by the impact

"A speeding car had hit the wall, bounced off it and taken a telegraph pole with him.

"It was amazing that the driver just looked shaken up and not seriously injured.

"Someone said that there had been reports of the same car speeding around Worsley Mesnes an hour earlier.”

Lily Lane was closed for more than three hours as the motorist was attended to, the crashed car taken away, the debris cleared and telecoms engineers dealt with the telegraph pole.

Police sealed off the road for three hours

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: “Just before 6pm on Monday September 26 we received reports of a single-vehicle road traffic collision on Lily Lane, Bamfurlong, in which a wall and telegraph pole were damaged.

"The North West Ambulance Service was in attendance.

"The driver, who appeared to be the sole occupant of the car, was taken to hospital but more as a precaution than anything because he appeared to have escaped without sustaining serious injuries.

"It was a patrol on blue lights which came across the collision.”

The front end of the vehicle was completely mangled

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident are asked to contact GMP via its Livechat facility or ring 101 quoting incident number 2520 of September 26.