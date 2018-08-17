The countdown is on as Wigan 10k returns for the sixth year

It is full steam ahead for both organisers and runners preparing for this year’s Wigan 10k.



There are now less than four weeks until the sixth annual event returns to Wigan town centre on Sunday September 9.

Other news: Wigan woman celebrates forty years of work at Uncle Joe's factory



Final preparations are being made for the popular race, with the family mile also returning for the second year.

This year the race is being held a week later, after the school holidays, to allow more people to take part.

More than 1,300 runners have signed up for the race so far, with organisers expecting around 3,500 people to take to the course on the day.

Race director Matt Johnson said he had noticed more entrants were waiting until closer to the event to register and urged everyone to sign up.

He said: “Get involved! If you have never experienced the Wigan 10k before, it is a great day for everybody involved, whether you are looking to run it for a personal best or walk it and be part of the day.

“The atmosphere on the course and in the town centre is fantastic. You don’t get many events like this outside city centres where the crowds support you along the route. It encourages everybody.

“Don’t be nervous. Register and come and join us.”

Runners will gather in the town centre on the day, with the 10k starting at 10am.

They will follow a course along Park Road and Woodhouse Lane, around the DW Stadium and Martland Mill Business Park, before returning to the town centre via Mesnes Park.

There will be music along the route from a steel band, Pemberton Brass Band and Andy Mack.

All participants will receive a medal as they cross the finish line on Market Street.

There will also be a family mile, after the success of last year’s event, which starts at 12.30pm.

As well as the race, runners and spectators can once again enjoy live music and a European food festival.

Six bands - which will be named in coming weeks - will take to a stage in the town centre to entertain the crowds.

The race is organised by charity Joining Jack to raise funds, but runners can choose to support other charities close to their hearts.

Staff at estate agent Regan And Hallworth are limbering up for the race and to raise funds for the third year.

But this time, the associate sponsor of the event has gone a step further to support it.

Director Andrew Herterich said: “The Regan And Hallworth brand name is regionally recognised and so we thought we’d make a subtle change to reflect our fund-raising efforts leading up to the Wigan 10k.

“Where better to convey that message than directly on to our ‘for sale’ and ‘sold’ boards leading up to race day?

“We’ve turned our Lion Head logo mark into a race finisher’s medal and swapped out the Regan And Hallworth name for the phrase ‘running and helpfulness’ whilst also including the Wigan 10k logo.

“We’re proud to be an associate sponsor of Wigan’s flagship event and proud to promote it in prominent places around the borough.”

Entry to the Wigan 10k costs £20 or £18 for affiliated runners, with the option of buying a race T-shirt for £10.

The family mile costs £4 and all children will receive a medal.

To find out more and sign up, go to the Wigan 10k website